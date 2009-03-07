CNN's Sanjay Gupta Turned Down Surgeon General Post Over Money

A source tells the Washington Post CNN’s health reporter Sanjay Gupta turned down becoming the Surgeon General because it doesn’t pay enough:



Gupta has built a lucrative media empire that includes appearances on CBS as well as CNN and book deals. Soon after his interest in the job became public, he had expressed concern to friends about the financial impact on his wife and children.

