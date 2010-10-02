CNN's Rick Sanchez Calls Jon Stewart A Bigot And Suggests That Jews Control The Media

Oh boy. Look what CNN’s Rick Sanchez just did!



He went on CNN contributor Pete Dominick’s radio show yesterday and called Jon Stewart, who makes fun of him a lot on “The Daily Show,” a “bigot.” And then he went on a “Jews control the media” rant.

Dominick recounted the entire interview on his website. Here are the relevant exchanges:

“I think to some extent Jon Stewart and [Stephen] Colbert are the same way. I think Jon Stewart’s a bigot.“

Pete noted that Stewart is his former boss, and pressed Sanchez to explain himself further. “How is he a bigot?” Pete asked.

Sanchez:

I think he looks at the world through, his mum, who was a school teacher, and his dad, who was a physicist or something like that. Great, I’m so happy that he grew up in a suburban middle class New Jersey home with everything you could ever imagine.

Pete pressed, “What group is he bigoted towards?”

Sanchez replied: “Everybody else who’s not like him. Look at his show, I mean, what does he surround himself with?”

And then, later in the interview:

When Pete suggested Jews (such as Stewart) have at least some sense of what it’s like to be an oppressed minority, Sanchez seemed to make the claim that Jews run CNN and the news business in general and that Stewart thus did not in fact know what it was like to feel the sting of prejudice.

“Yeah,” Sanchez snickered sarcastically at the idea that Jews are as much minorities as Latinos in the US.

Very powerless people… [snickers] He’s such a minority, I mean, you know [sarcastically]… Please, what are you kidding? … I’m telling you that everybody who runs CNN is a lot like Stewart, and a lot of people who run all the other networks are a lot like Stewart, and to imply that somehow they — the people in this country who are Jewish — are an oppressed minority? Yeah. [sarcastically]

Mediaite, which appears to have been first to the story, has the audio.

CNN tells us they’ll be issuing a statement later this afternoon.

To say the least, CNN is already dealing with a ratings crisis, an executive shakeup, and the entrance of two new key shows into its primetime lineup. The last thing it needs is explosive press like this.

And considering it was only a few months ago that the network fired a well-respected editor simply for lamenting the death of a Hezbollah leader in a tweet, we’d imagine this could turn out to be pretty bad news for Sanchez’s career.

