CNN's Piers Morgan Will Fight Almost Anyone on Twitter

Photo: Gawker

Are you bored?Try tweeting something mean at Piers Morgan, the British TV personality who is replacing Larry King on CNN.



Chances are, he’ll start Twitter-beefing with you. Welcome to America’s new national pastime.

Consider this extensive Twitter beef between Morgan and NY1 Anchor John Schiumo that unfolded tonight:

Also today, Morgan got in a tift with friend-of-Gawker Jim Berhle, who long ago delighted readers with his weekly Kreepie Kats cartoons:

Maybe getting in pissing mataches with random New Yorkers on Twitter is some weird viral marketing campaign for Morgan’s almost-surely-doomed CNN talk show? Like a pasty, unpleasant version of the Old Spice Guy? Worth a shot.

This was originally published at Gawker and republished with permission.





