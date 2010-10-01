CNN's "Parker Spitzer" Hasn't Even Debuted Yet And It's Already Making Fun Of President Obama

CNN‘s potential (but probably unlikely) primetime ratings saviour , “Parker Spitzer,” a “Crossfire”-like nightly discussion show co-hosted by former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer and conservative columnist Kathleen Parker, debuts Monday.



The duo was on “Larry King Live” last night to talk about the show, the idea of which seems to be to get a liberal and a conservative screaming at each other about “politics, economics, culture, something fun.” (Spitzer’s words.)

King teased some video from a recent rehearsal to give viewers an idea of what they can expect on Monday night.

Take it away, Kathleen:

“Mr. President, I feel sorry for you. Every time I see you lately you like you’re wondering how you got stuck with this job. You know, you look so sad, I wanna give you a hug. But that’s not really how I wanna feel about the person chosen to lead this country.”

As King put it: “Well, that’s a good start.”

Watch the video below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.