How CNN's Kate Bolduan Became The Youngest Morning Show Anchor At Age 29

On Thursday, CNN announced that Kate Bolduan and Chris Cuomo had received the coveted co-anchor positions for the network’s new, still-untitled morning show.
At just 29-years-old, this will make Bolduan the youngest morning host on any major television network.
“It is a huge opportunity to work on this new show,” she said in a statement on Thursday. “Knowing that we have the resources of some of the most experienced executives in the business, the backing of a brand like CNN, and to be able to sit alongside such great people as Chris and Michaela — I can’t think of a better combination.”
But Bolduan’s early successs comes as no surprise, as just two years after graduating from GWU, this married Indiana native landed a gig on-air at CNN.
In 2005, Kate graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a bachelor's degree in journalism from The George Washington University.
During her time at GW, she also played volleyball, acted in plays and interned at House & Garden magazine.
After college, Kate began her career as a production assistant for NBC News and MSNBC in Washington D.C.
In 2007, Kate joined CNN as as a national correspondent for CNN Newsource, providing breaking news coverage and feature reports for more than 800 CNN Newsource affiliates.
By 2008, she was covering the presidential election and travelling around the U.S. as a reporter for CNN.
Kate quickly established herself as one of CNN's D.C.-based congressional correspondents, covering the activities of the U.S. House and Senate as a member of the Capitol Hill unit.
Kate is married to fellow GW alum Michael David Gershenson, a principal at the Carlyle Group who is focused on U.S. real estate opportunities and has been involved with over 40 transactions exceeding $2 billion.
