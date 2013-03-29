How CNN's Kate Bolduan Became The Youngest Morning Show Anchor At Age 29

On Thursday, CNN announced that Kate Bolduan and Chris Cuomo had received the coveted co-anchor positions for the network’s new, still-untitled morning show.



At just 29-years-old, this will make Bolduan the youngest morning host on any major television network.

“It is a huge opportunity to work on this new show,” she said in a statement on Thursday. “Knowing that we have the resources of some of the most experienced executives in the business, the backing of a brand like CNN, and to be able to sit alongside such great people as Chris and Michaela — I can’t think of a better combination.”

But Bolduan’s early successs comes as no surprise, as just two years after graduating from GWU, this married Indiana native landed a gig on-air at CNN.

