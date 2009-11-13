CNN's John King Replaces Lou Dobbs

Well, that was fast!



Just hours after Lou Dobbs announced his departure from CNN, the cable news channel has already named a replacement: John King, who anchors CNN’s “State of the Union,” the New York Times reports.

CNN dismissed Dobbs from his contract, which was up in 2011, so the nightly news anchor could “pursue new opportunities.” Dobbs, who courted controversy for his anti-immigration stance, informed viewers of his departure Wednesday evening, his final broadcast.

Via the Times:

With Mr. King, CNN will seek to improve its dismal evening ratings. According to Nielsen, CNN ranked third among cable news channels in the 7 p.m. hour in October, mirroring its network-wide declines.

Jonathan Klein, the president of CNN/U.S., said in an email to CNN staff members that Mr. King’s new political show will start early in 2010.

