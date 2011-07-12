CNN's Howard Kurtz criticises CNN's Casey Anthony Coverage

Howard Kurtz invited two guests to “Reliable Sources” to discuss the media’s overwhelming coverage of the Casey Anthony trial and the CNN host had some pointed words for his own network.





“We have never had a segment on this program about the Casey Anthony case and that’s not by accident. I saw no reason to join the media frenzy after two-year-old Caylee was killing. But with her mother acquitted of murder and manslaughter this week, most television news outlets – even CNN which had been playing down the story – went utterly bonkers.”

He asked Diane Dimond how the excess could be justified, and she raised an interesting point.

“Let’s talk about elephant in the room that you haven’t mentioned,” the Daily Beast columnist said. “It’s really been CNN’s sister station HLN who has covered this case from the get go. I think it started there and the ground swell started to swell, so to speak.”

So CNN stayed off the topic for a long time, but eventually fell to the whims of the masses. That is a problem for Kurtz.

“This point about turning it into entertainment is actually what troubles me the most,” he said to close the show. “When we take this tragedy of a child being murdered and it somehow becomes ratings and entertainment.”

Yeah, he means you too, CNN.

Video below.



