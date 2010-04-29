CNN Reporter Quits After Network Denies Him Time Off To Deal With Post-Traumatic Stress From Iraq War

Michael Ware.

Big loss for CNN: Foreign correspondent Michael Ware, famous for his coverage of the Iraq war, has left the network.All Things CNN, an independent blog covering the network, writes that Ware has been on leave working on a book and struggling with PTSD from his years of war reporting. He needed more time off, but his request was denied, and now he’s not coming back, the blog reports.



A CNN spokesperson confirmed to The Huffington Post that Ware has been on leave but declined to comment further than that.

Ware discussed his PTSD in a disturbing December 2008 Men’s Journal piece. “I am not the same f**king person,” reads the lede.

It’s unclear exactly how long he’s been on leave, but the last update on his personal website was on Dec. 18, 2009.

Ware is a successful and well-loved correspondent, and fans have been getting curious about his absence.

Indeed, All Things CNN writes:

His work for CNN over the past four years has been an astonishing and brutally honest look at the causes and results of war. Not easy subject matter to watch… but he made us care. His urgency and passion burst through our television sets and made us pay attention, made us want to understand.

You’d think that given CNN’s ratings troubles it would be doing anything it can to give the viewers what they want.

