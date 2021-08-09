CNN’s Chris Cuomo still advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: WaPo

Chris Cuomo on Cuomo Prime Time Monday night CNN

Chris Cuomo host’s CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” weekdays at 9 p.m.

His brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, faces calls to resign over sexual harassment.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

CNN host Chris Cuomo is continuing to advise his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid calls for the latter to resign over sexual harassment, The Washington Post reported Monday.

Citing “people familiar with the situation,” The Post said that the host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” is one of a handful of people advising the embattled politician.

Last week, the New York Attorney General’s office released a report concluding that the Democratic governor had engaged in serial sexual harassment, spurring a fresh round of calls for him to step down. Cuomo has denied wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for CNN referred Insider to previous statements by Chris Cuomo and the network and noted that the anchor had not taken part in any “official” conversations as previously promised.

In May, the cable news network stood by its anchor after The Post reported he had taken part in strategy calls with his brother’s communications team, raising eyebrows among media watchdogs. That collaboration was detailed in the New York AG report.

“Chris has not been involved in CNN’s extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo – on air or behind the scenes,” CNN said in May 2021. “In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother. However, it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.”

At the time, CNN defended his actions by noting that their 9 p.m. weekday anchor had not taken part in coverage concerning his brother. Cuomo himself apologized to colleagues. “To them, I’m truly sorry.”

Cuomo is on vacation this week, as he announced last Friday on CNN. “I’ll be fishing,” he said.