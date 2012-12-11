CNN's Barbara Starr Tweeted This Fiscal Cliff Holiday Scene From The Pentagon

As the fiscal cliff looms and defence threatens countless jobs, CNN correspondent Barbara Starr stumbled upon this holiday decoration inside the the Pentagon and tweeted it out for all of us to enjoy.



She tagged it #MerryFiscalChristmas and #secretdoor, asking, “Who says there is no holiday spirit at the Pentagon?”

Photo: Barbara Starr via Twitter

