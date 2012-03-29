A New Poll Has Some Awful News For Mitt Romney

A new CNN poll (.pdf) has some awful news for Mitt Romney.



First of all, his unfavorable rating is way higher than his favourable rating. And that’s before the Democrats have even begun blasting him, really.

Photo: CNN

Even Rick Santorum has much better numbers.

And Obama’s numbers look fantastic, with 56% favourable ratings, the highest level since last January.

And then finally, Obama is crushing Romney among registered voters.

(Via Zeke Miller)

