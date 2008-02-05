CNNMoney: Our Users Love Video (And Market Crashes)

Put it this way: CNN couldn’t have picked a better month to re-launch CNNMoney.com. CNN.com’s business site beefed up its video offerings (jumping from 3 new clips a day to 30 or so) on January 15th — just days before the market cratered.

The result: CNNMoney.com says January was its best-ever month, with unique visitors up 15% from their previous high, set in November and page views up 15% from previous high, set in October. In addition, the site served 8 million video streams, five times more than its previous max.

Would CNNMoney be having a record month without the videos? Probably. Does it hurt to have huge page views to test a new editorial strategy? Probably not. We haven’t seen Nielsen’s numbers for business news sites in January, but here’s how CNNMoney.com says it did, citing internal Omniture data:

January 2008

page views: 422 million

unique visitors: 27.7 million

December 2007

page views: 333 million

unique visitors: 20.9 million

(Yes, internal data always varies wildly from outside sources: In January, when CNNMoney first announced its video relaunch, it cited a Nielsen/Netratings estimate that placed it at 8 million monthly uniques.)

