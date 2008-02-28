CNNMoney.com: We're Gunning For CNBC, Fox Biz

Vivek Shah, Fortune/Money Group president, told the MPA conference this morning that he sees his site as a competitor for workplace eyeballs currently trained on CNBC’s and Fox Biz’ cable channels.



Ambitious goal. How can he make it happen? Shah’s pitch: There are 80 million broadband-connected computers in the workplace, where most folks watch financial news networks. But there are only 4 million cable-connected TVs. If CNNMoney.com can stream enough compelling video, Shah argues, he can snatch some of the cable guys’ audience.

We like this logic — it’s why we’ve argued that CNBC.com’s website should do the same thing. But CNBC, at least, is prevented from putting its best stuff online because of its existing cable deals. CNNMoney (and most other big financial websites) don’t have that problem.

CNNMoney’s off to a promising start: It served 7 million video streams in January (per Nielsen), and 15 million in February (per CNNMoney’s internal numbers). The site upped its video production in January from one or two original videos a day to 31 videos.

See Also: CNNMoney.com Relaunching

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.