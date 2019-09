MoveOn.org’s CNNBC video site has a little fun at Glenn Beck’s habit for sensationalism. They frame a parody “news segment” all about the Fox News host spending “much of the last week claiming that a normal, everyday progressive was linked to Stalin, Elvis, Joe Biden’s cousin, and the guy who came up with the idea of taxes.”



Watch the video:



