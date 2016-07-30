CNN responds to Drudge headline: 'Absurd' to say Wolf Blitzer was celebrating Clinton's nomination

A CNN spokesperson issued a statement Friday afternoon declaring it “absurd” to say a video showing host Wolf Blitzer dance and drink wine after Hillary Clinton’s Thursday speech amounted to him celebrating her nomination.

“After two straight weeks on the road covering both conventions, the last night at the Grill was a time to unwind, have a drink and celebrate CNN’s tremendous success,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement provided to Business Insider.

The spokesperson added: “CNN staffers and their guests — both republicans and democrats — joined in the fun. To suggest it was anything more than that is, quite simply, absurd.”

The response was issued after internet news mogul Matt Drudge featured a video on his popular website showing Blitzer having a drink and dancing to “Sweet Caroline” after CNN’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention.

Drudge’s banner headline read: “CNN CELEBRATES HILLARY: BLITZER TOASTS SPEECH, DANCING, PARTY!”

Here’s the video to which Drudge was referring:

