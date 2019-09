After a violent day CNN’s Ben Wedeman who’s based in Cairo think it’s only going to get worse for journos in Egypt.



The heavy toll Wedeman refers to may in part be due to the fact the Egyptian government turned the Internet back on today giving residents there access to the international coverage the story.

