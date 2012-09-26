CNN Throwing All Sorts Of Names Out For CEO, Including Jeff Zucker And Ex-Sony Boss Howard Stringer

Former NBC CEO isn’t the only name being considered for the top spot at CNN.

In the midst of CNN’s worst ratings in 20 years, the network is desperately trying to fix itself.And by courting former NBCUniversal CEO and “Today” show EP Jeff Zucker to replace current CNN worldwide president Jim Walton, CNN hopes that the slogan once reserved for NBC’s Thursday night line up will quickly become the motto for the fledgling news network.



According to a New York Post article from June:

Several news business high-ups say one name being floated internally to come in and revive CNN ratings is Jeff Zucker, the former NBCUniversal boss. Zucker is friendly with both [Time Warner CEO Jeff] Bewkes and corporate adviser, Gary Ginsberg. The Zucker prospect has rattled some in the executive ranks.

But today, the Post reports a few names have been added to CNN’s shortlist of candidates to replace Walton when he steps down at the end of the year.

A few of the high-profile names being tossed around include: former CBS News president and Sony CEO Sir Howard Stringer, former NBC news president and current WNYC CEO Neal Shapiro and former ABC News chief David Westin.

According to the NY Post:

“It’s a hard job to fill,” said one source familiar with the search. “You’d like to have somebody with cable news experience, operations, editorial and business news skills.”

“We should know something in a month, perhaps before the elections,” said one CNN insider. “Unlike CNN International, we just don’t have someone with a mission.

“We need our Roger Ailes,” the source said, referring to the chief of Fox News, which toppled ratings leader CNN years ago and has since widened its lead.

During a Goldman Sachs conference last week, Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes said CNN was in the process of being “reinvigorated.” “I know we’ve said it before … we’re really working hard at it.”

