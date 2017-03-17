CNN's Van Jones: Why Oprah could beat Trump in 2020

CNN political commentator Van Jones believes Oprah Winfrey would be a shoo-in to beat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Jones appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Bravo late-night show “Watch What Happens Live” and was asked by a caller who he’d like to see challenge Trump in the next presidential election.

“Oprah Winfrey,” Jones answered without skipping a beat.

He went on to name several other potential candidates who he thinks could be contenders, including the US senator from California Kamala Harris; former Newark mayor and current senator from New Jersey Corey Booker; and the young Democratic congressman from Massachusetts Joe Kennedy III. But Jones believes Winfrey has the biggest chance of unseating Trump.

“It takes a superstar to to beat a superstar,” Jones said. “And I think if Oprah Winfrey ran, she’d win all 50 states and it would be a wrap.”

In December, Winfrey admitted that Trump’s win was a revelation for her in terms of the possibility of being able to serve as US president without having previously worked in public service. That led to a lot of speculation that the media maven was thinking about a run.

A new Public Policy Polling survey released this week supports Jones’ statements. It reports that if Winfrey ran against Trump in 2020, she’d lead him by 7%.

