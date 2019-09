Time Warner just fired Jonathan Klein, the president of CNN/US. He’ll be replaced by Ken Jautz, president of HLN. FTVLive.com broke the story.



Ken Jautz is best known for finding Glenn Beck on the radio and putting him on TV.

2010 has been a rough year for CNN as Campbell Brown quit, Rick Sanchez’s ratings stink, Larry King is leaving, and Christiane Amanpour quit for ABC.

But really, this chart from January tells you all you need to know about why Klein lost his job today: