PRIMETIME: CNN Trumped MSNBC In The Demo Across the Board Last Night

CNN came out on top of MSNBC last night across the prime time board in the 25-54 demo.
The channel is benefit ting from the breaking news coming out of Egypt.
Anderson Cooper has been on the ground since Monday and broadcasting his show from there.
Piers Morgan bumped his scheduled interviews to go live with coverage from there — a decision that didn’t pay off so much of Friday but which clearly did last night!
Full demo breakdown below.
Feb.1
CNN MSNBC7pm
John King:
275K
Chris Matthews:
190K
8pm
Parker Spitzer:
292K
Christine O’Donnell:
196K
9pm
Piers Morgan:
327K
Rachel Maddow:
260K
10pm
Anderson Cooper:
344K
Ed Show:
180K
