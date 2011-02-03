PRIMETIME: CNN Trumped MSNBC In The Demo Across the Board Last Night

CNN came out on top of MSNBC last night across the prime time board in the 25-54 demo.



The channel is benefit ting from the breaking news coming out of Egypt.

Anderson Cooper has been on the ground since Monday and broadcasting his show from there.

Piers Morgan bumped his scheduled interviews to go live with coverage from there — a decision that didn’t pay off so much of Friday but which clearly did last night!

Full demo breakdown below.

Feb.1

CNN MSNBC7pm

John King:

275K

Chris Matthews:

190K

8pm

Parker Spitzer:

292K

Christine O’Donnell:

196K

9pm

Piers Morgan:

327K

Rachel Maddow:

260K

10pm

Anderson Cooper:

344K

Ed Show:

180K

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.