'TRUMP ROCKS CLEVELAND': CNN releases dramatic trailer previewing GOP convention

CNN started airing a 30-second trailer previewing its coverage of the Republican National Convention over the weekend — and it’s dramatic, to say the least.

“TRUMP ROCKS CLEVELAND,” the ad declares, noting the cable-news network planned to bring viewers “unprecedented access” on the “4 huge nights.”

Amid a quickening drum beat, the spot then features snippets from the speeches of bombastic presumptive nominee Donald Trump.

Watch the ad below:

