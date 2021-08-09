CNN has forbidden Chris Cuomo from talking about his brother on air, colleague says

Chris Cuomo (left) interviewing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (right). CNN/YouTube

CNN has an “optics problem” with Chris Cuomo and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, its media correspondent said.

Brian Stelter said host Chris Cuomo has been told not to talk about his brother on air.

Gov. Cuomo is accused of sexual harassment, and Chris Cuomo advised his response earlier this year.

CNN has told its star host Chris Cuomo that he can’t talk about his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on air, the network’s media correspondent said.

Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent, noted on Sunday that Chris Cuomo had not mentioned the allegations against his brother on TV.

“Chris Cuomo has a lot to say, but right now he cannot say it,” he said. “CNN management has made two things clear to him: One, that he can’t talk about his brother Andrew Cuomo on TV and two, that he cannot participate in any more strategy sessions with the governor’s aides.”

“So, if you’re wondering why Chris has remained silent about the scandal, that is why.”

Brian Stelter. Business Insider Video

A report from New York Attorney General Letitia James, published last week, concluded that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. Gov. Cuomo has rejected the allegations.

The report also said that Chris Cuomo had helped the governor respond to the allegations in February.

The CNN host did not mention the allegations or the report on his show on the day the report came out, and has not mentioned them since.

Stelter described the situation as an “optics problem” for CNN, adding: “This entire story looks awkward for CNN.”

He also described Chris Cuomo as someone who “just wants to do his job.”

He also said he wanted to interview Chris Cuomo, but was turned down.

Representatives for CNN did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.