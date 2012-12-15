This Is A Bushmaster Model .223, One Of The Guns The Sandy Hook Shooter Reportedly Had

Photo: Academy

The Bushmaster .223 rifle is one model AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a legacy that looks to be growing if CNN reports are correct.The Cable News Network reports (as of Friday at 4:00 p.m. EDT) that one of the weapons Adam Lanza used to commit the mass shooting in Connecticut is a Bushmaster .223.



From CNN:

Three guns were found at the scene, CNN’s Susan Candiotti reports. According to a law enforcement source, the third weapon found on the scene was a .223 Bushmaster. The other weapons, previously reported, are a Glock, and a Sig-Sauer. No word on the models of Glock or Sig-Sauer.

The Bushmaster model was also involved in the 2003 Washington, D.C. sniper shootings where 10 people were killed and two people arrested.

That incident resulted in a lawsuit settlement and eventually Bushmaster’s Windham, Maine facility closed in 2010. Owner Dick Dyke started a new rifle manufacturing company called Windham Weaponry Inc. soon afterward.

Bushmaster’s parts and gear are still available online.

