CNN Takes Over The Internet With New Tech, Showbiz, Food Sites

CNN.com will take over entertainment with Cameron Diaz.

CNN’s digital network is huge — and it’s about to get even bigger.At a big presentation today at the Time Warner centre, CNN.com general manager KC Estenson boasted to a crowd of advertisers and agencies about the network’s massive online reach. The Time Warner (TWX)-owned CNN plans to reach even further with revamped Entertainment and Tech blogs, and a whole new “blog network.”



Check out what the new CNN.com and blogs will look like >

According to Nielsen Online, CNN’s digital network is one of the top 5 most visited current events and global news destination Web sites on the planet, among MSNBC’s digital network but above NYTimes.com, AOL and Yahoo! News.

With the new sites, CNN aims to bring in more unique visitors and advertising (not to mention corral even more content from Time Inc.’s other media brands and partners).

Here’s their master plan:

CNN’s new Entertainment section, led by former OK! Magazine editor Katie Caperton, and will be revealed within days.

By summer, CNN.com will also have a new Tech vertical and offering weekly columns to Mashable’s Pete Cashmore, Hunch.com and Flickr co-founder Caterina Fake, Craigslist’s Craig Newmark and Apple 2.0’s Philip Elmer-DeWitt.

CNN is also launching several new blogs including:

Eatocracy: a foodie blog run by former AOL Food and Slashfood editor Kat Kinsman

Belief Blog: a religion site co-edited by Dan Gilgoff and CNN producer Eric Marrapodi

This Just In: a site that will gather breaking news from across their network sites. It will be edited by CNN.com writers Mallory Simon and Manav Tanneeru.

Afghanistan Crossroads: where CNN staffers will give on-the-ground reporting from Afghanistan and around the world. Edited by CNN senior producer Amy Cox.

CNN representatives say the Eatocracy and Belief Blog are “coming soon,” but we’ve seen what they look like already.

Check out what the new CNN.com and blogs will look like >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.