CNN Takes Back No. 2

CNN is finally gathering steam again. The Turner network was back in second place in the primetime demographic for the month of January for the first time since July 2009, according to Broadcasting & Cable.



B&C: MSNBC’s menu of primetime personalities had overtaken CNN in the 25-54 demographic targeted by cable news networks. But a month dominated by strong news coverage from Haiti helped propel CNN.

For the month, CNN averaged 259,000 viewers in the demo to MSNBC’s 226,000.

