CNN spots "ISIS flag" at gay pride parade and quickly summons national security analyst...

CNN observed an “unnerving” sight in London yesterday and took to the air to warn viewers about it.

International assignment editor Lucy Pawle called in to report her concerns after spotting a crude attempt to mimic an “ISIS” flag at a gay pride parade. No one else seemed to have noticed the flag, she said — this was a CNN exclusive. Pawle said she took her findings to the organiser of the parade, who claimed to know nothing about it. She also consulted police nearby, who also seemed alarmingly unconcerned.

Worrisome, indeed.

So, naturally, CNN summoned Pawle and their national security analyst to discuss the ramifications:

Alas, as many other news organisations including Slate and BuzzFeed have since noted, the flag that so disturbed the network was not, in fact, an ISIS flag, but just some crude drawings of sex toys.

The headline of the story is still available at CNN’s web site. The video itself, however, has disappeared.

(As journalists who have occasionally gotten things wrong over the years, our sympathies to Ms. Pawle…).

