CNN Is Asking The Really Tough Questions Now...

Ahead of the release of “Son of God” in theatres this Friday, CNN asked in a segment today whether Jesus was being portrayed in the film as “too sexy”:

The CNN discussion referenced an opinion piece from CNN’s Carol Costello entitled, “#HotJesus: Must He be Sexy?” She argues in the piece that there is no historical evidence to suggest Jesus was good-looking.

