CNN Says It's Not About To Kill "Parker Spitzer" Anytime Soon

CNN is pushing back on the negative press surrounding the launch of its newest show, “Parker Spitzer,” which got off the ground last week to scathing reviews and low ratings.



“We weren’t in this for the first night,” Bart Feder, senior vice president of programming at CNN/US, told The Wall Street Journal on Friday for a piece that ran this morning. “We’re in this to launch and to let it grow. And we’re confident it will.”

Feder also took his spin to Broadcasting & Cable, which ran a similar piece this weekend.

“Critics do what critics do and their aim is to get page views and sell newspapers,” he said. “Cable shows don’t premiere with huge audiences. They grow over time. And that’s been true of our competitors and that will be true for us too.”

The most recent Nielsen ratings for “Parker Spitzer,” which airs in the competitive 8 p.m. timeslot shared by Fox News Channel’s Bill O’Reilly and MSNBC’s Keith Olbermann, logged a disappointing 468,000 total viewers on Thursday evening, the show’s fourth night on the air.

But The Journal piece cites growth in the age 25-54 demographic:

The audience for “Parker Spitzer” had grown nearly a quarter among younger viewers from its debut, Nielsen said. After its first night, it also started surpassing the audience for CNN’s 9 p.m. host, Larry King, among viewers between 25 and 54 years old, the most common target audience for news advertisers.

