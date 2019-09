Not good for Romney:



CNN Exclusive: @peterhambycnn reports Romney campaign’s internal polling in Ohio shows Obama up 5 points in crucial swing state. — Hala Gorani (@HalaGorani) November 6, 2012

This is contradictory to a report yesterday from the Daily Mail that said Romney’s internal polling showed him winning.

