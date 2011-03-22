CNN DESTROYS Fox News Over Report Libya Used Reporters As Human Shield

Wow. You almost never see journalists trashing each other like this in public. Even among competing news organisations. Especially in foreign war zones.



But that’s what happened today during CNN’s live Libya coverage.

Earlier today Fox News reported that Muammar Qaddafi’s forces had foiled a British attack on one of the Colonel’s compounds by bringing CNN and Reuters journalists to the site.

Today on Wolf Blitzer CNN reporter Nic Roberts, who is in Libya, pushed back on the claims…hard.

“This is outrageous and absolutely hypocritical. When you come to somewhere like Libya, you expect lies and deceit from the dictatorship here. You don’t expect it from the other journalists…”





