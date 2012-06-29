US

CNN Screws Up, Reports That Supreme Court 'Killed' Obamacare Individual Mandate

Brett LoGiurato

The individual mandate was upheld as a tax, which is apparently why they were confused. 

Five minutes ago, CNN sent this breaking news text: “The Supreme Court has struck down the individual mandate for health care.”

A tipster sends along this screenshot of the CNN site after the ruling:

Photo: CNN/screenshot

They corrected it:

