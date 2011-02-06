100 per cent Jump In iPad Video Consumption During Egypt Crisis [VIDEO]

WASHINGTON — Driven by intense interest in the crisis in Egypt, daily video views on CNN.com reached 6.3 million in the U.S. on Wednesday (2.2), up 97 per cent over the prior four week daily average, a spokesperson has told Beet.TV



As part of that big rise in video demand, was a 100 per cent rise in video views on the iPad, CNN said today. Although the network did not reveal specific numbers.

Earlier this week at the Beet.TV Online Video Journalism Summit at the Washington Post, I spoke with CNN.com’s Mike Toppo about the state of online video news gathering and consumption. He says that tablets, notably the iPad is a “game changer” for news video viewing. He said preliminary research around iPad use points to consumer engaging in a “longer viewing experience.”

Toppo, a veteran CNN producer, is Senior Director of News Operations and Productions for CNN.com

p>



You can find this post up on Beet.TV

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.