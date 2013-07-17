CNN's Ratings Exploded Last Night Because Of Two Huge Zimmerman-Related Exclusives

CNN’s primetime ratings exploded Monday night on the strength of two major exclusive scores — Anderson Cooper’s interview with an anonymous juror in the George Zimmerman trial and Piers Morgan’s interview with Rachel Jeantel, the friend of Trayvon Martin.



CNN’s total primetime audience — from 8-11 p.m. ET — bumped up 77% per cent from period last week. The network also beat Fox News in the key 25-54 age demographic — though it still trailed, significantly, in overall viewers. CNN crushed MSNBC in both categories.

During the first airing of Cooper’s exclusive (8-9 p.m.), CNN’s total viewers were up 50% from the week prior, and its 25-54 numbers were up an astounding 131%. In the 10 p.m. hour, a re-airing of Cooper’s show, ratings exploded 79% and 105%, respectively.

Meanwhile, total ratings for Morgan’s show fully doubled, and in the key 25-54 demographic they were up almost 200%. A CNN spokeswoman said she believed it was Morgan’s best 25-54 audience for an interview (or a non-event night that includes, say, an election or debate).

The ratings boost was forecast by Matt Drudge, who took notice of the network’s lineup Monday night:

CNN Jeff Zucker is having one of the best night’s of his career. @piersmorgan hotter than temps outside; @AC360 lit up wires. Ratings win? — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) July 16, 2013

