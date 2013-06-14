CNN Needs To Improve Its Dreadful Ratings Before It Can Think About Luring Youthful Advertisers

On Tuesday, Variety‘s Brian Steinberg detailed how CNN is attempting to rebrand itself to younger viewers in its new era under President Jeff Zucker by developing programs that appeal to a wider base of viewers — and advertisers.



Greg D’Alba, president of ad sales for CNN, told Steinberg about the network’s attempt to expand its brand to attract advertisers who have something to say to younger people — a shift from the admitted perception that CNN is a place for “serious” advertisers.

But CNN’s dreadful ratings on Tuesday — coincidentally, the same day as Steinberg’s story was released — paint a picture of how far the network still has to go in its quest to lure younger viewers.

CNN finished dead last among cable news networks with viewers in the 25-54 age group on Tuesday, according to figures from Nielsen Media Research. It drew only 68,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo in primetime — well behind sister network HLN (115,000), MSNBC (132,000), and Fox News (331,000).

In total-day ratings, CNN’s ratings of 73,000 were behind HLN (77,000), MSNBC (83,000), and Fox (255,000) in the 25-54 age group as well.

Tuesday’s ratings, though, signify a longer trend. From May to June, according to Nielsen, CNN’s primetime programs were both down more than 40 per cent among the 25-54 group. “Anderson Cooper 360” fell 40 per cent, and “Piers Morgan Tonight” plunged nearly 50 per cent.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s numbers across the networks:

