Jim Walton, president of CNN Worldwide, gives Broadcasting & Cable a different spin on their dismal primetime ratings. According to Walton, the Time Warner-owned network might be struggling to keep their States-side viewers. But globally, CNN is in great shape — or at least “better than fine.”

“What is missed is that CNN is more than one domestic network with a primetime,” he said. “So, while one part of our business, CNN/U.S. primetime, is having some challenges, the overall global business is doing better than fine.”

As B&C notes, advertisers have so far been “unperturbed” by CNN’s primetime slide.

Why?

Time Warner doesn’t disclose CNN’s earnings, but a spokeswoman told us that primetime ad sales comprise only 10% of total CNN Worldwide revenues and that overall, the company grew more than 10 per cent last year.

She cited international “news gathering” expansion like the recently launched CNNMexico.com and CNNChile.com; the popularity of shows like “Nancy Grace” and “Joy Behar” on HLN, CNN’s “news and views” sister network; and CNN.com’s 40 million monthly users.

“CNN is a global brand, not a national brand,” Andrew Tyndall, an independent news analyst, told B&C. “CNN’s future is at CNN.com, not Ch. 78 on Time Warner Cable.“

