Side-By-Side Image Reveals The Terrible Smog Emergency In Beijing

Smog in Beijing and other parts of China is off the charts, hitting record levels of severity.



According to the South China Morning Post, the smog is 40x healthy levels in some parts of the country right now, and people are going to the hospital.

It can be hard to appreciate the intensity of the images in many pictures. That’s because a lot of the time, a picture of a smoggy city will just look like a foggy city.

But CNN producer Steven Jiang tweeted this image which shows just how bad it is.

He tweets: “Beijing’s missing skyline: today (left) vs. what you should be seeing behind me (right).”

Photo: Steven Jiang, CNN

