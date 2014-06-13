A CNN Producer Was Injured When Police Tried To Disperse Protesters Near World Cup Stadium

A CNN bureau chief and a CNN producer were injured when police opened fire with rubber bullets and tear gas at a riot in Sao Paulo near one of of the stadiums to be used during the World Cup.

Alex Thomas of CNN identified the woman in the photo below as producer Barbara Arvanitidis and reports that she has a “suspected broken arm.“

CNN’s @ShastaCNN has been injured and is bleeding after police used stun grenades on protesters pic.twitter.com/80WTc6M48c

— Ben Tavener (@BenTavener) June 12, 2014

Thomas also reports that CNN Brazil bureau chief Shasta Darlington suffered cuts.

The rioters were protesting the amount of money spent on the World Cup tournament and want better public services.

Reuters reports that one protester was arrested.

Richard Conway of BBC, who was at the scene, reports that the police used stun grenades on the protesters and also said it was unclear why the police needed to use any force at all, noting that the protesters were “peaceful + chanting.”

