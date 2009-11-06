CNN Boss Slams Cable Competitors For 'Running Cartoons'

Although CNN is losing viewers in the absence of major headlines — like the presidential election and Michael Jackson — president Jon Klein is posturing like he’s not concerned.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Klein downplayed CNN’s steep ratings decline — and took aim at the network’s noisy competitors MSNBC and Fox News Channel, which leads the cable news wars with conservative mascots Glenn Beck, Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity.

“We are not going to try to boost numbers during fallow news periods by running cartoons, as our competitors do,” Klein said. “We’re going to cover the news and we’ll attract an ever more loyal audience as the result of it.”

“They are in a completely different business than we are,” he added. “We are not putting out the same product as they are. And we shouldn’t be compared to them on that account.”

Naturally, Fox is gleefully throwing verbal acid at Klein’s words. The channel’s publicist tells the LA Times, “Jon’s correct: It’s unfair to compare CNN to Fox News. Based on his network’s dismal ratings, it’s more accurate to compare CNN to the G4 channel.”

Ouch. And if CNN plans to provide “reliable, trustworthy information when it matters most,” then how can it explain the presence of Lou Dobbs’ views on illegal immigration?

Read this rest here.

