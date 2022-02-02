CNN boss Jeff Zucker quits abruptly after failing to disclose a ‘consensual relationship’ with a colleague

Jeff Zucker J. Countess/Getty Images

CNN President Jeff Zucker is resigning after his relationship with a colleague was uncovered as part of the network’s investigation into anchor Chris Cuomo, the media boss said in a statement.

Zucker said the “consensual relationship” was with his “closest colleague” and someone he worked with for 20 years, according to a statement shared to Twitter by CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter.

“I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong,” he wrote.

Zucker added: “As a result, I am resigning today.”

The New York Times reported that Zucker was referring to CNN executive vice president and chief marketing officer Allison Gollust.

In a statement to the Times, Gollust said their relationship “changed during Covid.”

“I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time,” she wrote. “I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.