CNN POLL: Barack Obama Wins Final Debate By 8 Points

An instant CNN poll taken after Monday night’s presidential debate found that 48 per cent of viewers thought Barack Obama won the match-up, compared to 40 per cent who thought Romney was the winner.



Photo: Twitter / @CNNPolitics

That’s the second instant poll released tonight that found Obama as the winner of the third and final presidential debate. A poll released by CBS News found Obama beating Romney, 53 per cent to 23 per cent, among debate watchers, with 24 per cent of those surveyed declaring the debate a tie.

