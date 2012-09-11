Obama Soars To A Huge Lead Over Romney In A New CNN Poll

Getty



President Obama has pulled to a six-point lead over Mitt Romney in a new CNN poll taken in the aftermath of the party conventions, reflecting the Democratic National Convention bump that’s being seen across numerous polls. The CNN/ORC survey shows Obama with a 52 per cent to 46 per cent lead over Romney among likely voters, a six-point bump from the last CNN poll released during the DNC.

The Hill‘s Christian Heinze points out the weird internal in the poll: Romney actually beats Obama by 14 points among Independents. But the likely reason is that CNN sampled almost no registered Independents. CNN surveyed 441 Democrats and 397 Republicans in its registered voters sample, leaving only 37 registered Independents possible in its total sample.

With that said, here are the key points from the poll:

Obama regained his favorability edge over Romney, but there’s likely some fuzzy polling in this poll or last week’s. Obama’s favorability stands at a net-positive of 15 points, a 14-point advantage over Romney.

More voters (50 per cent) said they trust Obama more than Romney (49 per cent) on the economy.

On Medicare, Obama has a huge 11-point advantage over Romney.

Seven per cent more people say Obama “shares their views” than Romney.

45 per cent now say Obama “has a clear plan for solving the country’s problems,” compared with 39 per cent for Romney. That’s a complete flip from a late August poll.

Obama wins among women by 11 points. In another weird internal, he also beats Romney by a single point among men.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.