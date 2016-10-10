CNN INSTANT POLL: Clinton scores decisive victory over Trump in second debate

Hillary Clinton had a decisive victory over Donald Trump in the second presidential debate on Sunday, according to a CNN/ORC instant poll.

Fifty-seven per cent of 537 registered voters surveyed in the immediate aftermath of the political showdown said the Democratic nominee won the contest.

Thirty-four per cent said Trump won.

There was some good news, though, for the Republican nominee. Sixty-three per cent of those surveyed said Trump performed better than they expected.

CNN’s political director also cautioned that the instant poll skewed slightly Democratic.

The margin of error was 4 percentage points.

Multiple polls conducted in the aftermath of the first debate concluded that Clinton handily defeated Trump in that contest, as well.

