CNN INSTANT POLL: Clinton wins final debate by wide margin, completes hat trick

A CNN/ORC instant poll after the final debate on Wednesday showed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton with another big victory over her Republican rival.
In a survey of 547 registered voters who watched the debate, 52% said Clinton won, and 39% said Republican nominee Donald Trump came out on top.
The margin of error was 4 percentage points.
Voters seemed to perceive Trump as going on that attack at the debate. Of those surveyed, 60% said Trump was on the attack more, and while 55% thought Trump’s attacks were fair, more people (63%) said Clinton’s attacks were fair.
Instant polls have consistently shown Clinton winning the presidential debates. Clinton also was viewed the victor in CNN’s past two instant surveys.
NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.