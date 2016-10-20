CNN INSTANT POLL: Clinton wins final debate by wide margin, completes hat trick

A CNN/ORC instant poll after the final debate on Wednesday showed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton with another big victory over her Republican rival.

In a survey of 547 registered voters who watched the debate, 52% said Clinton won, and 39% said Republican nominee Donald Trump came out on top.

The margin of error was 4 percentage points.

Voters seemed to perceive Trump as going on that attack at the debate. Of those surveyed, 60% said Trump was on the attack more, and while 55% thought Trump’s attacks were fair, more people (63%) said Clinton’s attacks were fair.

Instant polls have consistently shown Clinton winning the presidential debates. Clinton also was viewed the victor in CNN’s past two instant surveys.

