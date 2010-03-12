CNN Plans For New 'Crazy Like A Fox' Morning Show

Following in the very successful footsteps of Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends and MSNBC’s Morning Joe, CNN is creating a new show that takes on a few Fox characteristics.



According to The Wrap, the program will feature “dueling political ideologies and opinions.”

CNN reps. declined to comment.

This is a big move for the network — which claims to hold bipartisanship to a higher standard than Fox or MSNBC — but it could be just what it needs to boost ratings.

“Fox & Friends” attracts more than 1,108,000 viewers, which is up 8% from last year. CNN’s current morning show, “American Morning” draws only 364,000 total viewers, which is down 30% from last year, The Wrap reports.

Though CNN ranked No. 2 overall in February, their numbers plummeted in March sinking to fifth place and putting them behind the struggling CNBC.

