CNN Fires Rick Sanchez

CNN announced around 6 p.m. Friday evening that Rick Sanchez has been canned over his controversial, anti-Semitic remarks made the previous day on CNN contributor Pete Dominick’s Sirius radio show.



A CNN spokeswoman sent out the following statement:

“Rick Sanchez is no longer with the company. We thank Rick for his years of service and we wish him well.”

We will broadcast CNN Newsroom from 3-5pm for the foreseeable future.

As a guest on Dominick’s show Thursday morning, Sanchez, the host of “Rick’s List,” called Jon Stewart a “bigot.” (Sanchez is often the subject of ridicule on Stewart’s “The Daily Show,” which Dominick used to work for.) Sanchez also “seemed to make the claim that Jews run CNN and the news business in general and that Stewart [who is Jewish] thus did not in fact know what it was like to feel the sting of prejudice,” according to Dominick’s website.

You can hear the full remarks — hardly the first outrageous ones Sanchez has made on the air — over at Mediaite. And here’s our earlier item on the incident.

It’s not surprising that CNN fired Sanchez. The network is already dealing with a ratings crisis, a recent executive shakeup, and the entrance of two new key shows into its primetime lineup, so damage control probably isn’t something it wants to add to its plate. Not to mention the fact that Sanchez recently gave CNN its lowest ratings in the 8 p.m. time slot in about three years. He had been filling in at 8 p.m. until today, following the mid-summer departure of Campbell Brown. Eliot Spitzer’s new show debuts at 8 p.m. on Monday.

But above all, considering it was only a few months ago that CNN fired a well-respected editor for a far lesser offence (lamenting the death of a Hezbollah leader in a tweet) getting rid of Sanchez seems only fair.

