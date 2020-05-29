A CNN reporter was arrested live on air while covering the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis

CNN Minneapolis state police arrested CNN reporter Omar Jimenez live on air early Friday morning.

A CNN reporter was arrested live on air while covering protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, over the death of George Floyd.

Omar Jimenez was filmed being handcuffed and led away by three Minnesota State Patrol officers at 5:11 a.m. local time. He was let go and returned to thr air an hour later.

Jimenez is black. Another CNN reporter on the scene, who is white, said he was met with no police resistance during his reporting.

CNN said in a Friday statement that Jimenez and his team had identified themselves as journalists before their arrest.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A CNN reporter was arrested live on air early Friday morning as he broadcast footage from protests against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Omar Jimenez, who is black, was cuffed and led away by Minnesota State Patrol at 5:11 a.m. local time. He was let go and seen back on air an hour later.

In the minutes leading up to the arrest, Jimenez was heard asking state police where they wanted him and his CNN “New Day” camera crew to stand, and offered to move back.

“Put us back where you want us. We are getting out your way,” Jimenez said. “We are live on the air at the moment.”

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/IY0H1Lc77E pic.twitter.com/s9XmwVfabP — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

Jimenez then began to describe the scene, but stopped as two police offers cuffed him and told him he was under arrest.

The live feed continued, and the CNN producer and a camera operator were placed in handcuffs and led away.

The camera was placed on the floor and continued to transmit video, which CNN broadcast. You can watch a video of it here.

Another CNN reporter on the scene, Josh Campbell, told the network he had met no police resistance while covering the protests. Campbell is white.

“You, Josh Campbell, are white. Omar Jimenez is not,” said “New Day” anchor John Berman.

A black reporter from CNN was arrested while legally covering the protests in Minneapolis. A white reporter also on the ground was not. https://t.co/8hlBYGlqnN pic.twitter.com/nl65NfMuIm — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

CNN said in a Friday morning statement that Jimenez and his crew had identified themselves as journalists before they were arrested, and called on their release immediately.

“A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves – a clear violation of their First Amendment rights,”the network said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.