A New Ohio Poll Is The First Bummer In A While For Mitt Romney

Photo: AP

President Barack Obama maintained a lead over Mitt Romney in a new CNN/ORC poll of Ohio released Tuesday. Obama leads Romney by 4 percentage points — 51 per cent to 47 per cent — which runs in line with polls before Romney’s debate triumph last week. That’s the same margin that Democratic-leaning Public Policy Polling found in a poll conducted before the debate, but it’s also a much smaller lead than a lot of outlets gave Obama heading into the debate.



The poll gives Obama an even wider, 10-point lead among registered voters — 53 per cent to 43 per cent. It’s the first good polling news for Obama in a while, and it’s important. If Romney loses Ohio, he’ll have to win swing states Florida, as well as New Hampshire, Iowa, Nevada, Virginia and Colorado.

Here are the key points from the poll:

There is an even more insane gender gap than usual. Romney leads by 14 points among men, but what’s keeping Obama on top is a 22-point advantage among women.

Both candidates have solidified their respective bases, but Obama leads 50-46 among Independents.

Here’s a number to watch: 13 per cent of likely voters — and 17 per cent of registered voters — say they might change their mind. That’s a higher number than normal, and it could be an effect of more voters taking a longer look at the candidates because of the debates.

