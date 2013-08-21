YIKES: CNN's New Big Morning Show Hit All-Time Ratings Lows On The Same Day As Its Prince William Interview

CNN’s “New Day,” the high-profile new morning show in the Jeff Zucker era, hit an all-time ratings low on Monday morning. That news was an extra punch in the gut when combined with the fact that it was the same day it aired an exclusive interview with Prince William, the first since the birth of his son, George, last month.

“New Day” garnered the lowest total viewership since it began airing on June 17, according to Nielsen Media Research. It also hit a new low in the key 25-54 age demographic. In the 6-9 a.m. time slot, the show averaged 60,000 viewers in the key 25-54 demo and 216,000 in total viewers.

Those numbers put the show — which is hosted by Chris Cuomo, Kate Bolduan and Michaela Pereira — well behind competitors “Fox & Friends,” which garnered 1.02 million viewers and 220,000 in the 25-54 demo, and “Morning Joe,” which grabbed an average of 324,000 total viewers and 101,000 in the key demo. “Fox & Friends” saw more viewers in the key age demographic than “New Day” did overall.

The previous low for “New Day” came on July 24, when it saw 229,000 total viewers and 75,000 in the key demo.

“New Day” is perhaps new CNN President Jeff Zucker’s most high-profile attempt at reshaping the network thus far. He replaced anchor Soledad O’Brien’s morning program by hiring Cuomo, formerly of ABC, and moving Bolduan and Pereira to the morning show. Zucker said in May that his new morning show cast reminded him of his time producing “Today” in the 1990s.

