New Camouflage Technology Could Make US Troops Invisible

Photo: CNN via Vide

The military has done everything possible to develop a uniform that helps troops blend into whatever environment they might be in, but a Canadian firm may be the one who beat countless development contractors working on hefty tax payer budgets.Hyperstealth Biotechnology Corp. has created, tested and given “need-to-know” demonstrations of a hyperstealth material called “Quantum Stealth” that renders its user completely invisible to any visual spectrum, to include IR Scopes and Thermal Optics.



They’re so confident that they claim the only way to find a person hiding beneath the blanket is to literally “trip over them.”

CNN reports that the technology is passive, meaning that it doesn’t generate power or an illusion of any sort, whatever the material is, it simply “bends light around a subject.”

Guy Cramer, CEO of the company, created the technology months ago, but told CNN he finally released images of it to the public in order to get an opportunity to show it to military officials.

“After enough press had been written on the subject, the U.S. Military Command finally asked to see the real material to verify that it worked,” he said. “Those meetings took place with very limited “Need to Know” access and the technology is now moving forward.”

On the company website, Cramer goes so far as to say that the technology will in all likelihood remain Top Secret classified until the military deems it safe for commercial markets.

This definitely looks like something that needs to be seen to be believed.