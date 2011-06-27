In A New Poll Of Stock Forecasters, You Literally Can't Find One Single Bear

Photo: Wikipedia

Think that panic is really setting in?As if.



Check out this new poll of stock forecasters conducted by CNN Money.

There’s 26 names on the list, from various firms like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Keegan, Cumberland Advisors, and Wells Fargo, and not one — not one — sees the market lower at the end of the year than it is today.

It’s not just that, there’s not one who even sees the S&P 500 below 1350 by the end of the year, and right now it’s only at 1268.

Also not a single one sees the 10-year yielding less than 3% (it’s around 2.90 now).

